LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man is dead after a shooting in the southwest valley.

Police say two people were hit by gunfire in the area of 7777 South Jones Boulevard. That is the Resort at Coronado Ranch.

One of the two has died, but we do not know the condition of the other person. We also do not yet know what led up to the shooting.

Police ask that you avoid the area.

