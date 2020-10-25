One man dead following shooting in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man is dead following a shooting Saturday afternoon in North Las Vegas. North Las Vegas Police Detectives say the shooting happened in the 4500 block of Whelk Place near Craig Road at 1:49 p.m.

Once on the scene, officers found a man, believed to be his 30s, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was taken to UMC, where he later was pronounced dead.

Detectives are currently speaking to witnesses to the shooting. Officials say this is not believed to be a random act of violence.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.