UPDATE: This article has been updated with new information from LVMPD officials regarding the victim in the crash.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after a crash in west Las Vegas Friday morning.

The crash occurred in the area of Fort Apache Road and Peace Way in west Las Vegas at 5:07 a.m.

According to officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, witnesses saw the victim in the roadway before the crash. A white sports utility vehicle struck the victim and initially stopped but then fled the scene moments later, police say.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was given on the victim or the vehicle involved in the crash. Police say roads in the surrounding area of the crash will be closed “indefinitely.”