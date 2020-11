LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead following a crash at the intersection of Rampart and Charleston in the west valley. Metro Police say at least one other was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

The incident occurred around 10:59 p.m.

The intersection is closed in all directions, and police estimate it will remain so until 4-5 a.m. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.