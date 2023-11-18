LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver died and a passenger injured after a solo vehicle crash that saw a pickup truck hurtle through a fence and into a wall in east Las Vegas Friday.

The collision occurred on Friday evening at 8:47 p.m., according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials, where a Toyota Tundra pickup truck that was traveling north on Lamb Boulevard plowed through a dead end at Reno Avenue in east Las Vegas.

Police said the truck crashed into “a galvanized steel chain link fence before colliding with a concrete block wall.” When first responders arrived, emergency medical technicians determined that the driver, identified as a 37-year-old man, had died at the scene of the crash. A passenger in the pickup, a 40-year-old man, was also injured. His injuries were described as minor by police officials.

According to LVMPD officials, the man’s death represents the 134th traffic related fatality in the department’s jurisdiction for 2023. The collision remains under LVMPD investigation.