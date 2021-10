LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are investigating a serious shooting that happened Friday night.

Police responded to a call of a shooting shortly before 10 p.m. Friday night near the 1800 block of Main.

Officers found a 28-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to UMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police didn’t release information about a suspect’s description.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111.