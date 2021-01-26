One in 5 Nevada teens admit to vaping

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s Tobacco Prevention Coalition wants more teens to know about the dangers of vaping.

The vape pens or E-cigarettes can hold hundreds of puffs that can harm a teen’s health. The coalition, attorney general, and health district will host a virtual Tuesday to discuss this health crisis.

Over the years, efforts to decrease the number of teens smoking cigarettes were successful. In the 1990s, one-third of teens smoked but that number is now down to 3%.

However, although cigarette smoking has decreased, vaping has skyrocketed. It’s estimated that more than 20% of teens in Nevada vape.

“Nevada has responded to this in the last legislative session in 2019. Nevada included vape products in Nevada’s Clean Indoor Air which means anywhere you can’t smoke cigarettes now you can not use those vape products indoors,” said Kelli Goatley-Seals, Nevada Tobacco Prevention Coalition.

The coalition has a website you can connect to at this link. Parents can learn more about the signs of vaping and vape addiction in teens. You can also get information on how to talk to your teen about the dangers.

The American Lung Association is also releasing the 19th annual State of Taobbco Control report Wednesday about the latest findings around vaping and cigarettes.