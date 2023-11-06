LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is fighting for their life after a sedan and motorcycle collided in east Las Vegas Monday, police said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street around 6:00 a.m. in east Las Vegas, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials said. There, they say, a motorcycle and a vehicle collided. One person was taken to an area hospital with what police describe as life-threatening injuries.

No information was immediately available as to which vehicle the injured person was in, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing. LVMPD police ask commuters to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8newsnow.com for more information as it becomes available.