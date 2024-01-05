LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is fighting for their life after being struck by a vehicle in east Las Vegas Friday.

Police say the collision occurred Friday at Eastern Avenue and Harris Avenue in east Las Vegas around 11:51 a.m. There, a person was struck by a vehicle. That person was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were described by police as life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash, police said, and impairment is not suspected to have played a part in the collision.

Eastern Avenue was closed in both directions Friday afternoon between Bonanza Road and Washington Avenue. Police ask commuters to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8newsnow.com for more information as it becomes available.