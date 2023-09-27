LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person was found dead after a morning fire charred a home in Henderson Wednesday, officials said.

At about 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday, a home in the 1900 block of Kransten Drive in Henderson was reported to be on fire. Officials from the Henderson Police Department and Henderson Fire Department responded. Fire crews worked to put out the fire.

According to officials, a person was found dead inside the home. No information was immediately given as to the identification of the person or how they died. The cause of the fire continues to be under investigation, as are the circumstances surrounding the person who was found dead.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8newsnow.com for more information as it becomes available.