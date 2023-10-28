LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver is dead, and a teen has been hospitalized with “substantial injuries” after a one-vehicle collision in Las Vegas early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:33 a.m. in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and Solaron Avenue in northeast Las Vegas.

Investigators on the scene determined that a Lexus traveling north at high speed on Hollywood Boulevard struck a curb on Solaron Avenue, rotated, and hit a cinder block wall.

The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A 17-year-old passenger was cut from the vehicle and airlifted to an area hospital with what officials described as “substantial injuries.”

The driver’s death represents the 123rd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD jurisdiction for 2023, officials said, adding that the crash is still under investigation