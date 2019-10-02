One dead, one with leg amputated: New details from horrific Sept. 22 Tesla crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Tesla 3 involved in the Sept. 22 crash near Cheyenne Avenue and Buffalo Drive was going 70-80 mph eastbound on Cheyenne Avenue, a witness told police.

According to police reports on the crash, the Tesla was accelerating as it passed cars on eastbound Cheyenne as it approached a red light.

As a westbound Honda CRV driven by Carl Shafer made a turn ahead, the Tesla blew through the light, the report says. The crash left Shafer’s wife, 62-year-old Robin Louise Shafer, dead. Shafer is recovering from cuts on his face and bruising from his seat belt. He underwent surgery for a leg fracture.

The impact “caused the cars to explode into debris,” another witness said. The Tesla ran into a landscaping wall where three people were sitting. All three were taken to the hospital. One of them had his leg amputated.

Gabriel Haas, 32, is recovering from leg fractures and faces reckless driving and DUI charges.

Witnesses said the Tesla had been weaving around traffic, and the driver had completely ignored the red light.

Accounts and evidence taken at the crash scene describe a horrific collision that rained metal and glass across the road. The Honda flipped and was turned around, coming to a stop 260 feet from the site of the crash. The Honda’s engine was ripped out of the car in the impact, and came to a rest nearby.

Officers interviewed Haas after he was extricated from the Tesla and was taken to the hospital.

Due to the nature of the crash and witnesses accounts of his driving, officers tested his blood — he was unable to walk for a sobriety test. He told officers had had used marijuana at about 9 p.m. the night before the crash, and although there were no overt symptoms of DUI, the tests were ordered.