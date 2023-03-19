LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Investigators say one person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Henderson Sunday morning.

According to police, at approximately 1:00 a.m. early Sunday morning, investigators arrived at the scene of a reported shooting in the 1100 block of Center Street in Henderson. There, first responders received information that two people had apparently been shot.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police, and the other was taken to an area hospital. That individual’s condition is unknown at this time, investigators say.

Henderson police continue to investigate the shooting and will provide more information as it becomes available