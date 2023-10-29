LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in North Las Vegas Saturday sent a passenger in the vehicle to the hospital, and left the motorcyclist dead, police say.

Police say the collision occurred at the intersection of Craig and King Hill roads in North Las Vegas Saturday evening, where a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Pontiac G6 crashed. Investigators said the motorcycle was traveling at high speeds east on Craig Road when the Pontiac, which was traveling west on the same road made a left turn onto Kings Hill Road, in front of the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, identified by North Las Vegas police only as a 34-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle, identified as a 26-year-old woman, was cut from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital. She was listed as in critical condition.

According to investigators, the driver of the Pontiac showed no signs of impairment. While speed is considered to be a factor in the crash, impairment has not yet been ruled out on the part of the motorcyclist.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information in the crash is urged by authorities to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.