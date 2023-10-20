LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man died, and a driver is in custody, suspected of DUI in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning, police said.

According to North Las Vegas police, the crash occurred in the area of Gowan Road and Bay Lake Trail at approximately 2:00 a.m. Friday morning. There, police said, a gray 2000 Chevrolet Silverado crashed after its driver lost control, colliding with a light pole and turning over before coming to rest upside down. Investigators say the bed of the pickup truck was separated from the frame due to the impact with the tree.

The driver of the pickup, identified only as a woman believed to be in her early 40s, was found outside the vehicle with minor injuries. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger, a man also believed to be in his early 40s, was still in the vehicle when first responders arrived. Emergency medical technicians declared the man dead at the scene.

Investigators believe speed and alcohol are a factor in the deadly crash. The driver faces charges related to the collision, although a news release notes that they are pending. The identity of the passenger will be released by Clark County Coroner’s Office officials.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.