LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after a shooting involving a member of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Thursday news release.

According to officials from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, a “member” of the department was involved in a shooting. The incident, which occurred at approximately 2:35 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Basin Avenue and Dahlia Street, was the result of a call to the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect involved in the shooting was pronounced dead at an area hospital according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office officials, who went on to say that the identity of the suspect would not be released until the family was notified of the individual’s death.

The identity of the employee involved in the shooting is scheduled for release on Monday.

No further information was given. The details of what led to the deadly shooting were not immediately available from Nye County Sheriff’s Office officials, though further details were promised for a Monday news release.