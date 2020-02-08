One dead in North Las Vegas house fire, neighbor says home has caught fire before

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after a fire at an abandoned home in North Las Vegas and 8 News Now has learned this is not the first time there has been a fire there.

The fire started early Friday morning on McCarran Street, near Carey and Las Vegas Boulevard. The home is boarded up and the damage was still visible, Friday afternoon.

North Las Vegas police are helping fire officials with the investigation, which we’re told is standard procedure for any deadly fire. While they search for a cause, neighbors are demanding a solution.

“There’s been a couple more.”

This neighbor, who did not want to be identified, tells 8 News Now there have been several fires at the home. North Las Vegas fire officials confirm, in just the past two months, there have been three fires.

One person was found dead in Friday’s blaze. Neighbors tell 8 News Now squatters often come to the abandoned property, but they don’t blame them.

“There’s a lot of people that don’t have a roof over their head, and they’re just looking for abandoned houses to cover the cold, and that’s why sometimes they use bonfires to warm up, and this is the consequence,” the neighbor told 8 News Now.

We spoke to a community management company that tells us property owners, even for vacant homes, should do regular checkups, so squatters don’t get in and fires can be prevented.

“If they’re not being properly maintained, you’re inviting squatters,” said Cyndi Koester, the Division Director at CAMCO. “Ultimately, it falls on the owner of that property to make sure that it is safe, sound and secure.”

But neighbors add, they think the city of North Las Vegas needs to take some action.

8 News Now called the coroner’s office regarding the person who died, and they have no name to release yet.