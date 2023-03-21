LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after being hit by a construction vehicle in North Las Vegas Tuesday, police say.

Investigators say the crash, reported at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Simmons Street in North Las Vegas, occurred at 6:50 a.m. between a construction vehicle and a man believed to be in his 50s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the “box-style construction vehicle” traveling east on Cheyenne Avenue had a green light. The man was crossing in a marked crosswalk with a “don’t walk” signal, police say. The construction vehicle was not able to stop and hit the man.

The driver cooperated with officers, and speed, impairment, or weather do not appear to be a factor in the incident, investigators say.