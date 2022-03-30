LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 35-year-old De Felipe, Edmund Ralph De Roma of Las Vegas was killed in a single motorcycle rollover crash March 27, according to Nevada State Police.

Police responded to the rollover at North Shore Road northbound, south of mile marker 13 in Clark County.

Upon arrival, police determined that a black and white Kawasaki KR900 was traveling northbound when the rider failed to negotiate the curve, steering the motorcycle onto the right-side dirt shoulder.

The motorcycle continued northeast up a dirt embankment, became airborne, and the rider was ejected. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This marks the seventh fatal crash in 2022 for the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol’s Southern Command.