LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One is dead after an early Tuesday morning crash last week, investigators say.

According to the release from Nevada State Police officials, the crash occurred on State Route 604, also called Las Vegas Boulevard, and mile marker nine at approximately 12:10 a.m. on June 13. There, responding officers found a vehicle that was determined by investigators to have traveled onto the dirt shoulder and struck a concrete railroad bridge abutment.

While the driver was still inside, investigators say the vehicle caught fire. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials have not released the driver’s identity, adding that the Clark County Coroner’s Office will announce that information after the victim’s family has been notified. NSP officials say the victim’s death represents the Southern Command’s 39th deadly crash of the year, resulting in 44 deaths.