LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after a vehicle crash in east Las Vegas, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials said Tuesday.

According to police, the crash occurred between two vehicles near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and Lamb Boulevard in east Las Vegas at approximately 1:08 p.m. LVMPD officials say one of the people involved in the crash was taken to an area hospital where they later died.

Police say southbound Lamb Boulevard is closed from east Wyoming Avenue.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8newsnow.com for more information as it becomes available.