LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was killed in a collision Monday in east Las Vegas.

Officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a call at 12:17 p.m. reporting that a vehicle collided with a person at Charleston Boulevard and Pecos Road in Las Vegas.

The person struck was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead. There has been no word from investigators as to whether or not the vehicle and driver stayed on the crash scene.

Monday’s crash occurred just 2 miles west of the location of another collision that left a child with life-threatening injuries on Friday. That incident happened on Charleston Boulevard near Lamont Street. Officials have yet to update the status of the child struck in that crash.