1 dead in crash near speedway, NHP shuts down Las Vegas Boulevard

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers work at the scene after a fatal collision Thursday involving an SUV and a semi-trailer near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Armando Navarro/KLAS-TV)

One person is dead following a crash Thursday near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the north valley, the Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting.

An NHP tweet at 1:45 p.m. indicated the crash involved a semi-trailer and an SUV. The front of the SUV was crushed in the accident, and there was significant damage to the cab of the semi-trailer.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed in both directions as NHP investigates at the scene, which is at Las Vegas Boulevard and Checkered Flag Lane.

#UPDATE Las Vegas Blvd is now closed on both directions at Checkered Flag as we investigate fatal crash. #drivesafenv #BuckleUp #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 25, 2019

No estimate is available on when the road will reopen.

