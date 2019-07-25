1 dead in crash near speedway, NHP shuts down Las Vegas Boulevard

One person is dead following a crash Thursday near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the north valley, the Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting.
An NHP tweet at 1:45 p.m. indicated the crash involved a semi-trailer and an SUV. The front of the SUV was crushed in the accident, and there was significant damage to the cab of the semi-trailer.
Las Vegas Boulevard is closed in both directions as NHP investigates at the scene, which is at Las Vegas Boulevard and Checkered Flag Lane.
No estimate is available on when the road will reopen.
8 News Now will have updates on this developing story.