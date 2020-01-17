1 dead, 1 injured in avalanche at Tahoe’s Alpine Meadows

PLACER COUNTY (KRON) — One person has died and another was seriously injured in an avalanche Friday morning at Alpine Meadows near Lake Tahoe.

The avalanche was reported at 10:16 a.m. in the area between Scott Chute and Promised Land near Scott Chair at Alpine Meadows, within an open area of the resort.

A man who was skiing was pronounced dead at the scene at around 11 a.m., according to the resort.

A second skier sustained severe lower-body injuries and was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

Search and Rescue teams are currently looking for more potential victims. However, the resort says no additional victims have been reported missing.

The avalanche happened near the Subway ski run, according to sheriff’s officials.

The ski resort is still open but the Subway ski run is closed.

According to the resort, avalanche mitigation work had been performed in the area before opening for the day.

A storm passing through the area Thursday dumped up to 25 inches of snow at the top of the resort.

An avalanche at Alpine Meadows in 1982 killed seven people, including several employees of the ski resort.

On its website, Alpine Meadows Ski Resort touts itself as a “picturesque playground for families and off-the-radar thrill-seekers.”

The property has more than 100 trails across 2400 acres, groomed runs and chalet-style lodges. The resort is in Tahoe City and about 7 miles from Lake Tahoe.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story

Sgt. Powers near the scene with the latest on the avalanche at #alpinemeadows 1 confirmed fatality,2nd victim with serious injuries on the way to a hospital. SAR volunteers looking for more potential unaccounted victims. Ski resort still open, but area near Subway ski run closed. pic.twitter.com/DC209XK2g1 — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 17, 2020

PCSO deputies & our Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue (TNSAR) team has responded to #AlpineMeadows Ski Resort for avalanche near the Subway ski run. One fatality and one serious injury confirmed. #Avalance #cawx pic.twitter.com/4CwsqjjZOW — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 17, 2020

Placer County Sheriff’s deputies are currently responding to an avalanche that occurred at Alpine Meadows this morning. Search and Rescue is responding as well, as there are several unaccounted victims. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/F0UwdNbG5w — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 17, 2020

LATEST NEWS HEADLINES: