LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person died Sunday, three days after a hit-and-run collision on Boulder Highway in east Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials said the collision happened on Thursday evening when a person crossing Boulder Highway, north of Flaming Road, outside of a marked crosswalk, was struck by a vehicle traveling north. Detectives said a witness described the vehicle as a “dark-colored sedan.” The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The vehicle’s driver did not stop, driving away in an unknown direction.

Two days later, LVMPD officials were made aware of the crash, and detectives started a collision investigation. On Sunday, the victim was pronounced dead, representing the 125th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD’s jurisdiction in 2023.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Brianna Roberson from Las Vegas.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3786. Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.