LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead and another critically injured after a shooting in Las Vegas Thursday.

At 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a man who had been shot on the 2300 block of Paseo Del Prado in Las Vegas. There, officers say they discovered two men with gunshot wounds on the ground near a parking lot.

One of them, identified only as a 23-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other, a 24-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital where his condition is listed as critical.

Investigators at the scene say an argument had begun between the two men at a nearby recording studio. The men were told to leave, detectives say, and their argument continued outside.

Police officials say the suspect in the shooting is still on the loose and that a description of that suspect is not yet available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Las Vegas police by emailing, or calling them at (702) 385-5555.