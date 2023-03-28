LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A two-vehicle collision left one person dead Thursday, police say.

At approximately 5:47 a.m., police received word of the crash at Rainbow Boulevard and Smoke Ranch Road in west Las Vegas. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles had been involved in the crash. First responders pronounced one person dead on the scene. There is no word on other injuries at this time.

Rainbow Boulevard is closed at Smoke Ranch Road in a northbound direction and at Peak Drive in a southbound direction. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, stay with 8 News Now for more information as it becomes available.