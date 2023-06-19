LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two men were shot, one fatally, in west Las Vegas Sunday, according to a report from police.

Early on Sunday at 4:49 a.m., officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to a reported shooting at the 4800 block of Tropicana Avenue. When first responders arrived, they found two men who had been shot, according to police. Both were taken to an area hospital, where one of the two men was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the men were conversing with another person when that person pulled a gun and shot the two men before running away.

Police have not identified the victims or provided any information on the outstanding suspect. The release indicates that the victim killed in the shooting will be identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office in the near future.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information on the deadly shooting to contact police at 702-828-3521 or via email. Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.