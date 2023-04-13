LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is dead after being hit by an SUV in southeast Las Vegas Wednesday, police say.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:05 p.m. on Pecos Road, south of Zodiac Court. The SUV, traveling northbound on Pecos Road in the center lane, collided with the woman walking outside a marked crosswalk, according to a release from LVMPD. The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The SUV driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. No impairment was suspected in the crash, which police say marks the 23rd traffic-related fatality for LVMPD’s jurisdiction in 2023.

The crash is still under investigation by police, according to the release.