LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man is dead after police say he reached for a firearm during a traffic stop early Friday morning, according to investigators from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

At approximately 1:00 a.m., officers from the NLVPD pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of La Madre Way and Allen Lane in North Las Vegas. According to the news release, while officers questioned the driver, he reached for a firearm. The officers opened fire on the driver in reaction, investigators say. The driver was killed in the incident.

A man was killed after police say he reached for a firearm during a Friday morning traffic stop in North Las Vegas | IMAGE: KLAS

Officials are not yet releasing the driver’s identity nor the identity of the officers involved in the incident, and the investigation is still in its early stages, police say.

This incident marks the first officer-involved shooting of the year, NLVPD officials say.