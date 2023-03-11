LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a man was killed after a vehicle struck him near the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard early Saturday morning.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., a vehicle was traveling southbound on Nellis Boulevard when the man, crossing the street westbound outside of any crosswalk, was struck, police said. According to investigators, the man was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

No one in the vehicle was injured, and officers do not suspect drugs or alcohol to be a factor in the crash. The man has only been identified as a 55-year-old male from North Las Vegas.

The incident marks the 22nd traffic-related fatality of the year, police said, and an investigation into the collision is still underway.