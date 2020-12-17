One dead after inmate fight at Clark County Detention Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to LVMPD, on Dec. 13 at 4:36 a.m., an LVMPD corrections officer was conducting a walkthrough at Clark County Detention Center (CCDC) when he observed a 59-year-old male inmate laying on the floor of his cell unresponsive.

According to CCDC, officers entered the cell and detained the victim’s cellmate, 39-year-old Steven Revell.

Medical personnel transported the victim to UMC Trauma where he was listed in critical condition.

LVMPD Homicide detectives responded and discovered Revell and the victim had a confrontation inside their cell, when they say Revell then strangled the victim.

On Dec. 15, CCDC detectives were notified the victim succumbed to his injuries and that Revell would be charged with one count of Open Murder.

The identification of the victim as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office at a later date.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.