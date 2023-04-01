LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person is dead after exiting a truck while in motion before the vehicle continued on the road, police say.

A release from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Saturday said dispatchers received a call at 7:12 p.m. Friday from an injured woman located at Saylor Way and Glen Eagles Way in Las Vegas.

When investigators arrived they found that while traveling northbound on Saylor Way the right rear passenger side door of a truck was opened while it was still in motion, according to evidence and witness accounts. The passenger of the truck struck the ground and came to rest under a parked vehicle.

Investigators say the driver of the truck stopped briefly, before continuing along. After they arrived, first responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the passenger died at the scene.

Police say two of the occupants of the truck returned to the scene a short time later although it is unknown at this point where they were in the truck when the incident occurred.

This incident marks the 28th traffic-related death in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for the year. The incident is still under investigation and officials ask anyone with information to contact police at (702) 828-3538 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.