One dead, 2 injured in shooting near Bonanza, Rancho

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man is dead and two others injured following an early morning shooting at an apartment complex on Bonanza Road and Tonopah Drive, east of Rancho Drive.

Bonanza is closed to traffic in that area as police investigate the shooting.

The shooting was reported just after 1 a.m. and according to Metro Lt. Ray Spencer, police recovered three guns at the homicide scene but believe there could be a fourth suspect. He said it appears there were two groups of people involved in the shooting.

The two males who were transported University Medical Center are related, Spencer said. One is in critical condition, the other has non life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Homicide@LVMPD.com or Crimestoppers at (702) 385-5555, or online at crimestoppernv.com.