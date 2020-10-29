One critically injured in shooting near Nellis AFB

Local News

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person is in critical condition following a shooting at Craig and Lamont Street near Nellis Air Force Base.

Police say officers responded to an illegal shooting, where numerous rounds were fired. No one was at the scene when authorities arrived.

They later determined the individual was transported to UMC Trauma after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

The area is shut down and will be for several hours. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

