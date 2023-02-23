LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A juvenile was arrested after Clark County School District police recovered a gun in the child’s possession, CCSD officials confirmed Thursday.

No threats were made to students or staff at the middle school, CCSD officials confirmed in a letter to Jerome Mack Middle School families.

“Due to privacy laws, we are unable to discuss individual student matters, however this event serves as a reminder that weapons of any kind are not permitted on campus,” said the letter sent to parents Thursday.

File photo of Jerome Mack Middle School (KLAS)

“A child was arrested, they had possession of loaded firearm,” said a release from the CCSD police union. “This is another reminder of the challenges faced daily by our police officers, school staff and the very real danger weapons present on our school campuses.”

This marks the second time in a week that a gun has been found on the campus of a Las Vegas valley school.

On Feb. 17, a student at a Summerlin school was arrested after police say the 9th grader was found to have a gun in their backpack. Palo Verde High School’s principal, Lisa Schumacher said there was no threat to the school. The student was taken to Clark County Juvenile Detention Center, where he was booked on charges of possessing a dangerous weapon on school property, carrying a concealed weapon, and being a minor possessing a firearm.