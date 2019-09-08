Ondra Berry appointed as Nevada’s first African-American adjutant general

RENO, Nev. (KLAS) — In a changing of the guard ceremony, Brigadier General Ondra Berry received command of the Nevada National Guard. He takes over for Brig. Gen. William Burks who has served as adjutant general for the last 10 years.

Berry is the first African American to hold the position of adjutant general in the state’s 154-year history.

The adjutant general is the state’s highest ranking military officer overseeing more than 4,400 Nevada Air and Army Guardsmen.

“Brig. Gen. Berry has served the state of Nevada and his country with distinction as a member and leader of the Nevada National Guard,” Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, who served as the presiding official during the ceremony, said.

Berry enlisted in the Nevada Air National Guard in 1986, was commissioned in 1990 and took control of the 152nd Mission Support Flight in 2001. He was named assistant adjutant general four years ago. Berry also served 25 years in the Reno Police Department, and served for a period as the deputy chief of police.