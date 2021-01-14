Oncology nurse practitioner talks pancreatic cancer after Siegfried’s passing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas legend and beloved magician Siegfried Fischbacher passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. This type of cancer is the third-leading cause of all cancer deaths.

8 news Now spoke to Nikki Campagna, DNP, an oncology nurse practitioner with OptumCare Cancer Care, about the symptoms, what people can do to catch it as early as possible and more.

The symptoms can often be either hard to spot or easily dismissed. They include things like abdominal bloating, pain in the abdomen or lower back and changes in bathroom habits.

“Unfortunately, about 80% are diagnosed at stage four,” Campagna shared. “So, they’re diagnosed at a later stage. Unfortunately, surgery is not an option for them.”

As always, if you notice anything that’s not quite right. Call your doctor.

For our full interview with Campagna, watch the video below: