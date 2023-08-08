LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Scientifically speaking, it can only take one-fifth of a second to fall in love… so why are weddings so slow? Busch Light and NASCAR are looking to speed up the marriage process.

Busch Light, a long-standing NASCAR sponsor, wants to help one lucky 21+ couple throw the fastest wedding imaginable: The Busch Light Pit Stop Wedding.

The wedding will take place during Kevin Harvick’s pit stop at the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Oct. 15 in Las Vegas. The brand’s Busch Guy will put on an “altar” ego and serve as the wedding’s ordained minister.

“We know Busch Light fans love NASCAR just as much as they love having Busch Light at their weddings, so we couldn’t resist merging these passions to give our fans an experience they’ll never forget,” Krystyn Stowe, Head of Marketing for Busch Family & Natural Family at Anheuser-Busch, said.

One lucky couple will tie the knot in under 15 seconds on the track, right beside the #4 car’s pit box, in honor of Harvick’s last NASCAR race in the wedding capitol of the world.

“Why? Because the faster the ceremony, the sooner you can crack open a cold, smooth Busch Light,” Anheuser-Busch said in a release.

Source: Busch Light

Busch Light is opening this opportunity up to couples across the country. Any 21+ couples who are getting revved up to tie the knot can pitch Busch Light for a chance to get married at NASCAR speed.

From Aug. 8 to 22, all couples need to do is follow and tag BuschBeer on social media and tell them why they deserve the Busch Pitstop Wedding using the hashtags BuschPitStopWedding and Contest.

For more information on the Busch Light Pit Stop Wedding, follow Buschbeer on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and keep an eye out for updates. See the Official Rules on the Busch website.