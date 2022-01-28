Omicron subvariant detected in Clark County, Health District says

BA2. New variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Subvariant of Omicron. Design horizontal. Virus design and black text (Fernando Astasio/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first reported case of COVID-19 caused by the BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron variant in Clark County has been confirmed by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).

The woman who tested positive for the subvariant is in her 40s and is fully vaccinated and boosted. She was not hospitalized and reported travelling out of the country, health officials said.

There is no current evidence that the subvariant causes more severe disease than the original Omicron variant, according to SNHD.

Health officials remind everyone that the best way to slow the emergence of new variants is through vaccination.

The Health District urged people to wear a well-fitting mask when in public indoor places, and to stay home and get tested if you feel sick.