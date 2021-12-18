Omicron cases soar as holiday travel begins

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– With Omicron on the rise, travelers are once again facing difficult questions about whether to travel or not.

According to AAA, more than 109 million people — an almost 34% increase from 2020 — will travel 50 miles or more as they hit the road, board airplanes, or take other transportation out of town between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.

Given the heightened concerns, some of those travelers at Harry Reid International wonder whether to keep their holiday plans.

“I didn’t have any fear that my flight was going to get canceled. Everything was a smooth ride,” Angela Morris said.

Masks are required over the age of 2, as the TSA has extended the face mask requirement through March 18, 2022.

“I try to socially distance. Obviously, I can’t do that at the airport, but I’m trying to be respectful of it. I’m afraid of it,” Tina Dabrowski said.

All international travelers flying to the U.S. must get tested, regardless of vaccination status.

LAS offers COVID-19 tests, and it can be found on the second level of terminal 1, where a doctor is available between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. The doctors will be able to get a prescription too.

Appointments are required for getting COVID-19 testing.



