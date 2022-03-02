LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Olympic gold medalist and world-renowned figure skater Oksana Baiul-Farina shared the sadness she feels for her home country of Ukraine Wednesday, as Russia’s invasion continues to escalate.



“It’s just so sad,” Baiul-Farina told 8 News Now. “I am in disbelief.”

Baiul-Farina sat down with 8 News Now anchor Sasha Loftis to share what she’s doing to show support from Las Vegas.



Oksana Baiul-Farina, 1994 Olympic gold medalist (KLAS)

“Every day it’s getting worse and worse and worse and worse,” Baiul-Farina added of Ukraine. “What’s happening.”

In 1994, she was the first and only figure skater representing Ukraine to win an Olympic gold medal.

“At 16, I stood up on the top podium,” she recalled. “And that national anthem played at the Olympic games for the first time.”

Now, Oksana and her family live in Las Vegas, and she said her heart breaks for family and friends singing that same anthem a world away while trying their best to survive.



“They’re sitting in the bomb shelters with their pets,” Baiul-Farina said. “Without food, without diapers, without medicine, singing the songs.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine continues to escalate, as Ukrainian officials said Wednesday over 2,000 of the country’s civilians have died, as The United Nations Refugee Agency reported one million people have escaped in search of safety.



Therefore, Oksana told 8 News Now she is standing up and speaking out to raise awareness.

“This is not a political statement I am trying to make,” she explained. “This is a humanitarian statement.”

She said she wants those facing unimaginable fear and danger 6,200 miles away, to know they are not alone.



“There is nothing more we can do than being out there supporting them,” Baiul-Farina concluded. “And being their voices.”

Baiul-Farina is hosting a peaceful rally for Ukraine on Saturday, March 5 at 3:00 p.m.



The event will take place at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main Street.



Baiul encourages all of Las Vegas to join her and show their support.

Peaceful Rally for Ukraine