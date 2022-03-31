LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the Grammy Awards approach on Sunday, both Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are expected to take home their fair share of awards.

Both young women have been taking the music world by storm — Rodrigo has seven Grammy nominations, and Eilish has six.

They’re both going head to head for album of the year, song of the year, pop solo performance, and music video. Rodrigo is also up for best new artist.

Last year, Eilish won four awards, including song of the year.

Grammy-nominated 98 Degrees singer Jeff Timmons said he expects both to take home some trophies.

“Olivia Rodrigo. I’m sure I have a feeling she’s going to be the flavor of this year and and rightfully so. She’s she’s got a lot of popular hits,” Timmons said.

Rodrigo had two big number one hits with “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U.”

Grammy-winning rocker Sammy Hagar agreed that Rodrigo might take home song of the year.

“I guess Olivia Rodrigo, I’ve heard so much about her, my daughters and and stuff. I’ve heard her name, it has popped up in my world more than anyone else on this list. I’m sorry, but yeah, so I gotta say Olivia,” he said.

DraftKings made some odds for the show, and they predict both Rodrigo and Eilish will steal the show.

Both Eilish and Rodrigo will be performing during the Grammy Awards as well.

8 News Now will be broadcasting our special “Salute to Music” Saturday at 9 p.m. to prepare for the awards show, and Hagar and Timmons will tell us who they think will win the biggest categories and what fashion trends to expect.