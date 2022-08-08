LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Singer and entertainer Olivia Newton-John is being remembered in Las Vegas for her time performing on the Strip. According to her husband, newton-John passed away Monday morning at her home in California. She was 73 years old. She had been battling breast cancer for years.
She had a two-and-a-half-year residency in Las Vegas at the Donny & Marie Showroom at the Flamingo called “Summer Knights.” She performed 180 shows from April 2014 until December 2016.
Newton-John also performed three nights at the Las Vegas Hilton (now the Westgate) over News Year’s Eve in 1998 to 1999.