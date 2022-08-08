LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Singer and entertainer Olivia Newton-John is being remembered in Las Vegas for her time performing on the Strip. According to her husband, newton-John passed away Monday morning at her home in California. She was 73 years old. She had been battling breast cancer for years.

In this photo provided by the Las Vegas News Bureau, Olivia Newton-John receives a key to the county from Clark County Commissioner Tom Collins Wednesday, April 2, 2014, in Las Vegas. (Brian Jones, Las Vegas News Bureau Collection, LVCVA Archive)

Olivia Newton-John performs at the Riviera March 24, 1977, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas News Bureau Collection, LVCVA Archive)

Olivia Newton-John performs at the Riviera October 2, 1975 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas News Bureau Collection, LVCVA Archive)

Olivia Newton-John performs at the Riviera May 1, 1975, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas News Bureau Collection, LVCVA Archive)

Olivia Newton-John performs at the Riviera May 1, 1975, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas News Bureau Collection, LVCVA Archive)

Olivia Newton-John turns the High Roller Pink at The LINQ in Las Vegas, Nevada in honor of Breast Cancer awareness October 6, 2014. Olivia Newton-John arrives at the Flamingo Wednesday, April 2, 2014, in Las Vegas. (Steve Spatafore, Las Vegas News Bureau Collection, LVCVA Archive)

Olivia Newton-John is joined by Chippendale dancers as she turns the High Roller pink at The LINQ in Las Vegas in honor of Breast Cancer awareness October 6, 2014. (Steve Spatafore, Las Vegas News Bureau Collection, LVCVA Archive)

Olivia Newton-John poses next to her new Madame Tussauds wax figure, outfitted as she was in the movie Grease, in Las Vegas August 9, 2014. (Photo/Las Vegas News Bureau, Glenn Pinkerton)

Charlie Rich and Olivia Newton-John are seen at the Hilton in Las Vegas July 2, 1978. (Las Vegas News Bureau Collection, LVCVA Archive)

Olivia Newton-John performs at the Las Vegas Hilton March 31, 2000. (Darrin Bush, Las Vegas News Bureau Collection, LVCVA Archive)

She had a two-and-a-half-year residency in Las Vegas at the Donny & Marie Showroom at the Flamingo called “Summer Knights.” She performed 180 shows from April 2014 until December 2016.



Olivia Newton-John speaks on stage at the American Country Awards at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2013, in Las Vegas, Nev. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP)

Newton-John also performed three nights at the Las Vegas Hilton (now the Westgate) over News Year’s Eve in 1998 to 1999.