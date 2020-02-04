Olive Garden offers ‘Breadstick Bouquet’ for Valentine’s Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Olive Garden is getting in the spirit with a unique gift; a bouquet of, wait for it, breadsticks.

For those that don’t want flowers or chocolates, their classic food is available for you special loved one.

Olive Garden first introduced the Breadstick Bouquets online last year, but for the first time, they are making the gift available in their restaurants starting on February 13.

You can also pick up Olive Garden’s chocolate mint boxes that go well as an after-dinner snack.

The Italian chain is offering a ToGo Dinner for Two starting at $34.99, which include the breadstick bouquet and chocolate box.