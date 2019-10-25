Oldest son of Christian rapper TobyMac dies at Nashville area home

https://www.instagram.com/p/Br3Ah8vhuRS/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Truett Foster McKeehan, the son of Christian rapper TobyMac, has died at the age of 21.

In a statement to News 2, a representative for TobyMac said Truett passed away at his home in the Nashville area sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

“Toby was traveling back from Canada and did not get home to be with his family until after midnight last night,” the representative added.

TobyMac posted an emotional tribute to his son on social media Thursday night. In the post, he said Truett “had joy that took the room when he entered” and called him “a magnetic son and brother and friend.”

https://twitter.com/tobymac/status/1187485540276408320?s=21

A cause of death for Truett, a 21-year-old aspiring rapper, was not immediately released.