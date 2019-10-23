Old Navy introduces “Size Yes” concept to Las Vegas store for limited time

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Old Navy is transforming its Las Vegas customers’ shopping experience with a new concept: “Size Yes”.

Shoppers who visit Old Navy’s North Rainbow Boulevard location will find the store’s scape has changed, with inclusive mannequins and displays catering to every body type and size. The store says it believes everyone should be able to shop for themselves in an easily accessible way.

So, what makes this shopping experience unique? All styles and sizes from 00-28, XS-4X, will be available at the same price point for the “first time ever.”

It’s important to note this initiative is just a test and will only be available through Nov. 16 in 30 stores. The brand says the results will provide “valuable learnings” to help give its customers the best, inclusive shopping experience.