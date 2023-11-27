LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the holiday shopping season begins in earnest, so too does the holiday theft season. While scams litter the online shopping landscape, and porch pirating is still a fear amongst consumers, old-fashioned theft still ranks highly as one of the most relevant threats to deal-seekers.

With vehicle theft on the rise in the Las Vegas valley, many shoppers are avoiding the storage of their haul in their cars.

“I definitely limit what I get going out shopping,” said Elizabeth Ente, a local shopper. “Usually, I’ll get one or two bags instead of four or five.”

Recently, video of people brazenly stealing from brick-and-mortar stores has made some people rethink how they handle their in-person shopping, shopper Joe Hipple said.

“I think about these crazies that come in and break in stores all the time,” he said. “Especially when I’m in a high-end chain.”

It’s not just high-end retailers where the threat of theft is very real. Denny Valero, a security officer with Protective Force International, said utilizing available security is an important aspect of shopping anywhere, whether it be a high-end outlet, a shopping center, or a mall.

“The job of security is to assist and take care of their property as well,” Valero said. “Someone may need an escort because they are in a vulnerable spot, so ask for it.”

Valero also advised shoppers to park in well-lit and popular areas, to try to shop during the daylight and to consolidate bags. The less a shopper appears to have, the better. And of course, his advice for shoppers who absolutely must leave their haul in their car — don’t leave it there for too long.