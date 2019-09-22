Oktoberfest kicks off in Munich

MUNICH, Germany (CBS) — The first keg was tapped and the beer was flowing freely on Saturday as the 186th Oktoberfest got underway in the southern German city of Munich.

The grounds at the world’s most famous beer festival were so overcrowded that security guards allowed only people with reservations to enter one of the beer tents.

Lines of visitors could be seen outside the entrance as they waited to get past security. As in previous years, backpacks and large bags were banned for security reasons.

Around six million visitors from around the world are expected at the festival in Munich. Oktoberfest is due to end on October 6th.