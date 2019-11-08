OJ Simpson sues Cosmopolitan for defamation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — OJ Simpson is taking the Cosmopolitan to court. Simpson says the hotel has painted him in a false light and subjected him to defamation.

The lawsuit stems from an incident in 2017, where Simpson was issued a notice for trespassing at the Cosmopolitan.

In court documents obtained by 8 News Now, Simpson’s attorney Malcolm LaVergne paints the night as a normal night out between Simpson and some friends. After eating at STK Steakhouse and spending time at the Clique lounge, Simpson and company left without incident. They were then confronted by security in the parking garage where the notice of trespass was issued to Simpson.

This incident happened just months after Simpson’s parole hearing, where he was released from prison.

Simpson’s attorney says no rationale was ever provided by the Cosmo for the trespassing notice, other than claiming it was “private” property the night of the issuance of the trespass notice.

The court documents also state that a TMZ article about the incident led Simpson’s parole officer to investigate if he had broken parole in the incident. The officer found the Cosmopolitan’s accusations to be false and that he had not violated his probation.

Simpson is looking to be paid for false light and defamation damages — each in excess of $15,000, along with costs of the lawsuit and other damages.